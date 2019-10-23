Golden Knights reassign rookie defensman Nic Hague to AHL

The Golden Knights assigned defenseman Nic Hague to the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

El ala izquierda de los Golden Knights de Las Vegas, Max Pacioretty (67) y el defensa, Nicolas Hague (14), luchan por un puck suelto contra el centro de los Nashville Predators, Craig Smith (15) durante el segundo tiempo del partido de hockey de la NHL de Las Vegas contra los Nashville Predators el martes, 15 de octubre de 2019 en T-Mobile Arena. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights assigned defenseman Nic Hague to the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Hague, who made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 at San Jose, appeared in seven games and recorded two assists to go with 14 penalty minutes. He was a healthy scratch for all three games on the Knights’ road trip that finished Tuesday.

Hague was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. He had 32 points in 75 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves last season.

The move leaves the Knights with six defensemen on the roster. Nate Schmidt (lower body) remains on IR, according to the NHL media website.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.