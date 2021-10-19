Golden Knights recall 2 forwards from minors

The Golden Knights recalled forwards Peyton Krebs and Jake Leschyshyn from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Golden Knights left wing Peyton Krebs (18) heads for the net as Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) skates for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn (15) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Golden Knights recalled forwards Peyton Krebs and Jake Leschyshyn from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

The injury-riddled Knights host St. Louis on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena after a five-day break.

Krebs registered five points in two games with the Silver Knights after appearing in the first two games with the Golden Knights. The 2019 first-round pick could see significant ice time while leading scorers Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty are out of the lineup with injuries.

Leschyshyn made his NHL debut in a 6-2 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday centering the fourth line. He had a good scoring chance in the first period that was turned away and finished with three hits while winning five of his 11 faceoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.