Golden Knights recall goalie Garret Sparks on ‘emergency basis’

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks (40) plays against the Colorado Avalanche during an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights recalled goaltender Garret Sparks from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on “an emergency basis” Friday.

The reason for Sparks’ call-up is unknown.

Starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has played in 13 of the Knights’ first 14 games, didn’t practice Friday. Coach Gerard Gallant said Fleury was given a maintenance day.

Backup Malcolm Subban practiced Friday. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Oct. 10, but was the Knights’ backup Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

