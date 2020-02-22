Golden Knights recall Nevada native Gage Quinney, Zach Whitecloud
The Golden Knights recalled forward Gage Quinney and defenseman Zach Whitecloud from the American Hockey League on Friday.
Quinney, a Las Vegas native, would become the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game should he make his debut on Saturday against Florida.
The 24-year-old Quinney appeared in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves with 14 goals and 32 points.
Whitecloud has played seven games with the Knights and is yet to record a point.
