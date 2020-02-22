69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights recall Nevada native Gage Quinney, Zach Whitecloud

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2020 - 4:47 pm
 

The Golden Knights recalled forward Gage Quinney and defenseman Zach Whitecloud from the American Hockey League on Friday.

Quinney, a Las Vegas native, would become the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game should he make his debut on Saturday against Florida.

The 24-year-old Quinney appeared in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves with 14 goals and 32 points.

Whitecloud has played seven games with the Knights and is yet to record a point.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights snap Lightning’s 11-game win streak
By / RJ

Defenseman Alec Martinez finished with a goal and an assist in his debut, and the Golden Knights moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 5-3 victory at T-Mobile Arena.