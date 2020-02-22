Golden Knights recall Nevada native Gage Quinney, Zach Whitecloud

The Golden Knights recalled forward Gage Quinney and defenseman Zach Whitecloud from the American Hockey League on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Quinney, a Las Vegas native, would become the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game should he make his debut on Saturday against Florida.

The 24-year-old Quinney appeared in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves with 14 goals and 32 points.

Whitecloud has played seven games with the Knights and is yet to record a point.

