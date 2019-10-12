72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights recall Oscar Dansk to replace injured goaltender

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2019 - 10:57 am
 

Goaltender Oscar Dansk was recalled from the American Hockey League, the Golden Knights announced Saturday.

Dansk replaces the injured Malcolm Subban (lower body) and will serve as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury when the Knights host the Calgary Flames on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dansk allowed seven goals in his only appearance this season for the Chicago Wolves. He posted a 27-13-2 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage last season, and helped the Wolves reach the Calder Cup final.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST