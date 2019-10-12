Golden Knights recall Oscar Dansk to replace injured goaltender
Goaltender Oscar Dansk was recalled from the American Hockey League, the Golden Knights announced Saturday.
Dansk replaces the injured Malcolm Subban (lower body) and will serve as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury when the Knights host the Calgary Flames on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Dansk allowed seven goals in his only appearance this season for the Chicago Wolves. He posted a 27-13-2 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage last season, and helped the Wolves reach the Calder Cup final.