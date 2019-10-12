Golden Knights recall Oscar Dansk to replace injured goaltender

Goaltender Oscar Dansk was recalled from the American Hockey League, the Golden Knights announced Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk, right deflects a shot as Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo reaches for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dansk replaces the injured Malcolm Subban (lower body) and will serve as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury when the Knights host the Calgary Flames on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dansk allowed seven goals in his only appearance this season for the Chicago Wolves. He posted a 27-13-2 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage last season, and helped the Wolves reach the Calder Cup final.