Golden Knights recall preseason standout on defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov hits the puck against the Los Angeles Kings du ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov hits the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Daniil Miromanov from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Miromanov is yet to appear in the NHL, but he was one of the standouts in preseason with a pair of goals. He has two goals and four points in two games with the Silver Knights.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was hurt in the third period of the Knights’ 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday and did not return. The Knights host Edmonton on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

