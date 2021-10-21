Golden Knights recall preseason standout on defense

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Daniil Miromanov from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov hits the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Miromanov is yet to appear in the NHL, but he was one of the standouts in preseason with a pair of goals. He has two goals and four points in two games with the Silver Knights.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was hurt in the third period of the Knights’ 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday and did not return. The Knights host Edmonton on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

