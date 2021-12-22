Golden Knights report: Injured defenseman could skate after break

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer provided an update on injured defenseman Alec Martinez before Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights vs. Lightning

Lightning win 4-3

RJ’s three stars

3. Lightning center Steven Stamkos — He scored the game-winner on the power play with a rocket of a one-timer from the left circle. His 453 career goals rank third among active players behind Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

2. Knights right wing Mark Stone — He scored twice before leaving the game in the second period with an injury. It was his second two-goal game of the season.

1. Lightning goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy — He showed why his trophy case includes a Vezina, Conn Smythe and two Stanley Cup rings. He made 38 saves and kept his team in a game in which it was outshot 41-19.

Key play

Knights center Nicolas Roy’s second-period goal.

It was one of the highlights of the night despite the Lightning’s comeback. Roy received a pass from defenseman Shea Theodore near the center red line and sped into the offensive zone. He deked around three Tampa Bay defenders — including Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman — to free himself up for a shot in the slot.

He beat Vasilevskiy glove-side for his sixth goal and gave the Knights a 3-1 lead. It was his 15th point of the season, tying his career high.

Key stat

.789 — Goaltender Laurent Brossoit’s save percentage after giving up four goals on 19 shots.

Tuesday’s start continued his streaky beginning to his Knights tenure. Brossoit has won five of his eight starts, and in all five wins he posted a save percentage of .923 or above. In his three losses, he’s had save percentages of .862 or below.

Martinez update

Knights coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Alec Martinez has had “positive developments” in the past week to 10 days, and the team has had discussions about getting him back on the ice after the holiday break.

Martinez hasn’t played since getting kicked in the face by Minnesota Wild left wing Brandon Duhaime on Nov. 11 and suffering a facial laceration and head injury. The 34-year-old signed a three-year contract extension in the offseason and is the Knights’ second-highest paid defenseman with an average annual value of $5.25 million.

Martinez has three assists in 11 games this season.

“A return date still isn’t on my radar,” DeBoer said. “It’s heading in the right direction.”

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Monday

At Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Anaheim, noon Dec. 31

Vs. Winnipeg, 1 p.m. Jan. 2

Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Jan. 4

Vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Jan. 6

Vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. Jan. 8

Vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. Jan. 11

At Edmonton, 6 p.m. Jan. 14

At Calgary, 7 p.m. Jan. 15

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.