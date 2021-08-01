Golden Knights say goodbye, give thanks to Marc-Andre Fleury

After trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Golden Knights thanked Fleury in an ad that ran in the Review-Journal on Sunday.

After trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Golden Knights thanked Fleury in a full-page ad that ran in the Review-Journal on Sunday.

The Knights thanked the 2021 Vezina winner for all his contributions to the Southern Nevada community both on and off the ice including his passion for his game, his infectious smile and helping Las Vegas heal after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that left 60 dead.

Here is the entire statement from the Knights:

“June 21, 2017.

‘From the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vegas Golden Knights select Marc-Andre Fleury.’

The first time you brought the Fortress to its feet.

Since you surprised us all by walking on stage during the Expansion Draft, you have delivered more incredible memories to this city than we could have ever imagined.

The inaugural season playoff run. The Superman save. The Gold Pads. The acrobatics in the crease. The way you would subtly thank the post after a shot clanged the iron. Pets were named after you and life-size sculptures of chocolate were built for you. And who could forget all the doughnuts? The passion you played with and your love of the game was infectious. After a huge win on home ice, the smile through your mask was big enough to be seen from the Strip all the way to Sorel.

The stats? They speak for themselves. First ballot, no doubt. But you know what’s even more impressive? The contributions you made to our community off the ice. Those were equally — if not more — impressive than your contributions on it. You were there during our city’s darkest time. You gave hope when it was needed most. You gave us reasons to cheer. You helped us persevere. You and your family continually found ways to give back and make our home a better place.

When your name was called on that Wednesday night in late June of 2017, we ultimately landed a player and a person that would leave an indelible mark on our franchise and our entire city. It truly was an honor having you a part of the Vegas Golden Knights our first four seasons and an even bigger honor having you a part of our Southern Nevada community.

The Dude is — and always will be — the Man.

From the Vegas Golden Knights organization and all our Vegas Born fans, thank you, Flower. We wish you and your family all the best in your next chapter.”

