Golden Knights say history against Wild not predictive

The Golden Knights haven’t had a lot of success historically against the Minnesota Wild. General manager Kelly McCrimmon doesn’t believe that will affect their first-round playoff matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild have compiled quite a history in their four seasons competing against each other.

Most of it isn’t pretty for the Knights.

They’re 5-10-1 against the Wild all time, their third-worst record against any opponent. The Knights also fared worse against Minnesota this season than they did against any other team at 3-4-1.

How much those results factor into the teams’ first-round playoff series is up for debate. General manager Kelly McCrimmon, for one, doesn’t seem to be putting much stock into it.

“I can’t imagine the historical success they’ve had is going to have anything to do with the series,” McCrimmon said. “The Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s hard to win. … The games are different.”

Teams’ season series against each other are usually hardly instructive in the playoffs. Teams typically only meet a handful of times.

Things were different this season. The NHL’s division-only schedule meant teams played each of their division opponents eight times, more than they normally would in a regular season. The format also eliminated some of the disparity in travel schedules, with teams regularly playing at least two games in a city before departing.

“It definitely gives you a better book on your opponent than you would have in a normal playoff series in a normal year,” coach Pete DeBoer said.

The Knights’ book on the Wild right now is filled with more than a few losses. But the team is hopeful it can learn from those experiences and be better for them once the games start mattering in the playoffs.

“Obviously, we’re very familiar, having played eight times,” captain Mark Stone said. “They have some big forwards. They’re good in front of their net. They’re good in front of our net. We’ll have to be ready for a big, physical series.”

Hague ready for playoff debut

Defenseman Nic Hague was on the Knights’ roster last postseason but never got into a game. The 22-year-old became a lineup regular his second NHL season and is excited to make his playoff debut.

Hague, a second-round pick in 2017, will be the first player drafted by the Knights to appear in the postseason.

“You kind of dream about it as a kid,” Hague said. The ultimate goal, in hockey, is to compete for a Stanley Cup. … It’s definitely pretty cool.”

Stone ahead of schedule

Many NHL teams and players grow beards during the playoffs. Stone already has his started.

Stone estimated Friday he’s been growing his hair out for two years, so he’s got plenty of facial hair.

“I’m embracing the look,” Stone said. “Excited to hopefully have a longer run and a real thick beard at the end of it.”

