Golden Knights

Golden Knights season ticket holders unable to defer next payment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2020 - 5:18 pm
 

The Golden Knights are no longer allowing season ticket holders to defer payment for the 2020-21 season.

The team sent an email Monday notifying season ticket holders that their next payment will be processed Wednesday.

Season ticket holders were given the option of delaying their payments in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that is no longer the case.

The Knights also said they will provide updates for ticket holders to the remaining four 2019-20 home games at T-Mobile Arena once they become available.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has made it clear the league is hopeful of playing an 82-game schedule in 2020-21 even if the start of the season is delayed until December.

“In these unprecedented times we appreciate the patience of our fans as we await guidance from the NHL regarding the completion of the 2019-20 season and the beginning of the 2020-21 season,” the organization wrote. “We at the Golden Knights are a team that is proud to represent our community and we are incredibly grateful for the amazing support our community has shown us from the start!”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

