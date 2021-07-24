Golden Knights select center in first round of NHL draft

The Golden Knights selected center Zach Dean with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.

Dean posted 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

