Golden Knights select center in first round of NHL draft
The Golden Knights selected center Zach Dean with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.
The Golden Knights selected center Zach Dean with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.
Dean posted 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.