97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights select center in first round of NHL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2021 - 8:30 pm
 
Pucks pile up on the ice as the Golden Knights warm up before a game at T-Mobile Arena in Octob ...
Pucks pile up on the ice as the Golden Knights warm up before a game at T-Mobile Arena in October 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights selected center Zach Dean with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.

Dean posted 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old found near highway
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old found near highway
2
Nevada gaming regulators will enforce Clark County mask mandate
Nevada gaming regulators will enforce Clark County mask mandate
3
Which ZIP codes have highest COVID cases in the Las Vegas Valley?
Which ZIP codes have highest COVID cases in the Las Vegas Valley?
4
Architect helps A’s envision what a Las Vegas ballpark could offer
Architect helps A’s envision what a Las Vegas ballpark could offer
5
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST