Golden Knights sending 2 Lil’ Knights to All-Star Weekend

The Golden Knights are sending two Lil’ Knights to the All-Star Weekend, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brayden and Charley will attend the NHL’s Little All-Stars Skills Event & Jamboree as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend in St. Louis Friday through Sunday.

The duo are recent graduates of the Vegas Golden Knights Learn-To-Play program and current members of the Lil’ Knights presented by the D Las Vegas.

As part of the trip, Brayden and Charley will receive entry to the Little All-Stars Skills Event and Jamboree, tickets to the All-Star Skills Competition Watch Party, All-Star Red Carpet Event Participation and tickets to the All-Star Game, where they can watch the Knights’ lone representative, Max Pacioretty.

“We are extremely proud to have two of our own youth hockey players represent Las Vegas for this once-in-a-lifetime event on one of the NHL’s biggest stages,” said Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We are thankful for the D Las Vegas helping the Golden Knights grow the great sport of hockey throughout Las Vegas and beyond. This opportunity for our Lil’ Knights is a direct testament of our combined support and commitment to growing the game.

