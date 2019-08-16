106°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights shade Buffalo Sabres over new gold sweaters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2019 - 1:29 pm
 

The Golden Knights are throwing shade at the Buffalo Sabres over their new 50th anniversary sweaters.

The Sabres released a video on Twitter showing off their new “golden jersey for The Golden Season.”

But the Knights aren’t impressed.

“GOLD!?! ON A HOCKEY JERSEY?!? WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY THOUGHT OF THAT?!?!?” the team tweeted out in response.

The Sabres will wear the alternate jersey for 13 games during the 2019-20 season, according to Buffalo News.

Adding gold to sweaters for the team’s 50th anniversary is a common practice in the NHL world. In 2016, the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings wore 50th anniversary sweaters that featured multiple gold accents.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505.

