Golden Knights shade Buffalo Sabres over new gold sweaters

The Buffalo Sabres released photos of the team's new 50th anniversary sweaters for the 2019-20 season. (@BuffaloSabres/Twitter)

The Golden Knights are throwing shade at the Buffalo Sabres over their new 50th anniversary sweaters.

The Sabres released a video on Twitter showing off their new “golden jersey for The Golden Season.”

But the Knights aren’t impressed.

“GOLD!?! ON A HOCKEY JERSEY?!? WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY THOUGHT OF THAT?!?!?” the team tweeted out in response.

GOLD?!? ON A HOCKEY JERSEY?!? WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY THOUGHT OF THAT?!?!? 🙃 https://t.co/PuFgUuMajS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 16, 2019

The Sabres will wear the alternate jersey for 13 games during the 2019-20 season, according to Buffalo News.

Adding gold to sweaters for the team’s 50th anniversary is a common practice in the NHL world. In 2016, the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings wore 50th anniversary sweaters that featured multiple gold accents.

