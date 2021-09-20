Golden Knights sign newly acquired center to two-year deal

The Golden Knights signed restricted free agent Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.2 million, the team announced Sunday.

In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Nolan Patrick takes a shot on goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Philadelphia. On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the Flyers sent defenseman Philippe Myers and restricted free agent center Patrick to the Predators for Ryan Ellis.

Patrick, who turned 23 on Sunday, was acquired in an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. The center was the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and played for the Brandon Wheat Kings, who were owned at the time by Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Patrick has 70 points in 197 NHL games. He was the Knights’ last remaining restricted free agent.

– Las Vegas Review-Journal