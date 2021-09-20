83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights sign newly acquired center to two-year deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2021 - 8:21 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2021 - 8:36 pm
FILE - In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Nolan Patrick takes a ...
FILE - In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Nolan Patrick takes a shot on goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Philadelphia. On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the Flyers sent defenseman Philippe Myers and restricted free agent center Patrick to the Predators for Ryan Ellis. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Golden Knights signed restricted free agent Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.2 million, the team announced Sunday.

Patrick, who turned 23 on Sunday, was acquired in an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. The center was the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and played for the Brandon Wheat Kings, who were owned at the time by Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Patrick has 70 points in 197 NHL games. He was the Knights’ last remaining restricted free agent.

– Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
1
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
2
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
4
IRA STOLL: Here’s why Democrats kept their tax hike plans secret
IRA STOLL: Here’s why Democrats kept their tax hike plans secret
5
North Las Vegas company aims to deliver affordable modular homes
North Las Vegas company aims to deliver affordable modular homes
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST