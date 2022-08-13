90°F
Golden Knights sign two forwards to 3-year extensions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 2:22 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center ...
Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights signed center Jake Leschyshyn and left wing Paul Cotter to three-year extensions Saturday, the team announced.

Leschyshyn, 23, was a restricted free agent this offseason. He had six points in 41 games as a rookie last season. His deal has an average annual value of $766,667. Cotter, 22, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer. He had two goals in seven games with the Knights last season. His extension has an average annual value of $775,000.

Defenseman Nic Hague is the team’s only remaining restricted free agent.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

