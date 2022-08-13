Golden Knights sign two forwards to 3-year extensions
The Golden Knights locked up two of their younger players to three-year extensions Saturday, leaving them only one key piece of business remaining.
The Golden Knights signed center Jake Leschyshyn and left wing Paul Cotter to three-year extensions Saturday, the team announced.
Leschyshyn, 23, was a restricted free agent this offseason. He had six points in 41 games as a rookie last season. His deal has an average annual value of $766,667. Cotter, 22, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer. He had two goals in seven games with the Knights last season. His extension has an average annual value of $775,000.
Defenseman Nic Hague is the team’s only remaining restricted free agent.
