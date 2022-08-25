91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights sign veteran Phil Kessel to 1-year deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 8:27 pm
 
Updated August 24, 2022 - 8:41 pm
Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) in the first period during an NHL hockey game again ...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Golden Knights have added scoring help.

Veteran right wing Phil Kessel is joining the Knights on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Kessel, 34, has been one of the NHL’s top goal scorers and durable players during his 16-year career. He has 399 goals, 13th among Americans, and 557 assists in 1,204 games.

Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive games, seven off Keith Yandle’s NHL record.

The Madison, Wisconsin, native also has 34 goals and 47 assists in 96 playoff games. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Kessel has spent the previous three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. He had eight goals and 44 assists last season.

The Knights will be his fifth team in his career.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
2
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
Carr, Adams offer tantalizing glimpse of offense’s future
3
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep tumbling
4
Raiders’ options for Leatherwood include release or trade
Raiders’ options for Leatherwood include release or trade
5
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST