Golden Knights sign veteran Phil Kessel to 1-year deal

Veteran right wing Phil Kessel is joining the Golden Knights on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Golden Knights have added scoring help.

Kessel, 34, has been one of the NHL’s top goal scorers and durable players during his 16-year career. He has 399 goals, 13th among Americans, and 557 assists in 1,204 games.

Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive games, seven off Keith Yandle’s NHL record.

The Madison, Wisconsin, native also has 34 goals and 47 assists in 96 playoff games. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Kessel has spent the previous three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. He had eight goals and 44 assists last season.

The Knights will be his fifth team in his career.

