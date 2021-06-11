79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights single-game tickets vs. Canadiens on sale Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal over the Colorado Avalanche during the third period ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal over the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens will go on sale to the general public at 5 p.m. Friday, the team announced.

The teams will play at 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. They will return at 6 p.m. June 22 and 5 p.m. June 26 if necessary.

Fans that are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask in the arena. Fans also do not need to complete a health questionnaire before entering. No bags are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
2
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
3
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
4
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
5
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is upended between Golden Knights defenseman ...
Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 6 recap
By / RJ

Highlights from the Golden Knights’ series-clinching victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.