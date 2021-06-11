Golden Knights single-game tickets vs. Canadiens on sale Friday
The Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens will play at 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens will go on sale to the general public at 5 p.m. Friday, the team announced.
The teams will play at 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. They will return at 6 p.m. June 22 and 5 p.m. June 26 if necessary.
Fans that are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask in the arena. Fans also do not need to complete a health questionnaire before entering. No bags are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena.
