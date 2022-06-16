86°F
Golden Knights, Smith’s team for gas deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2022 - 8:23 am
 
Updated June 16, 2022 - 8:53 am
Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page B ...
Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

With the prices of gas around the Las Vegas Valley continuing to rise, people lined up at Smith’s in Skye Canyon on Thursday morning for their chance to score some free gas, courtesy of the Golden Knights.

The Knights have once again partnered with the grocery chain to give out $40,000 worth of gas to Southern Nevada residents.

The first 800 vehicles in line received $50 worth of gas. The price of gas at the Skye Canyon location will also be lowered by 20 cents all day Thursday and Friday as well.

