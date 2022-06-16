Golden Knights, Smith’s team for gas deal — WATCH LIVE

People are lining up at Smith’s in Skye Canyon for their chance to score some free gas, courtesy of the Golden Knights.

Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

With the prices of gas around the Las Vegas Valley continuing to rise, people are lining up at Smith’s in Skye Canyon on Thursday morning for their chance to score some free gas, courtesy of the Golden Knights.

The Knights have once again partnered with the grocery chain to give out $40,000 worth of gas to Southern Nevada residents.

The first 800 vehicles in line will receive $50 worth of gas. The price of gas at the Skye Canyon location will also be lowered by 20 cents all day Thursday and Friday as well.