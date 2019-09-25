Golden Knights teaming with Smith’s to release player patches

The Golden Knights are partnering with Smith’s Food and Drug stores to bring fans exclusive Knights player patches.

Vegas Golden Knights exclusive collectible patches available at Smith's Food and Drug Stores. (Smith's Food and Drug Stores)

The Golden Knights are partnering with Smith’s Food and Drug stores to bring fans exclusive Knights collectors items.

To commemorate a partnership between the team and the grocer, five player patches will be sold only at Clark County Smith’s stores starting today, the team announced Tuesday.

“Smith’s has made it a priority to put community first, just like the Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We’re excited to partner with a brand whose ethos are so closely aligned with our own, and to connect with Vegas Born fans every day at Smith’s stores. The player patches will give our great fans another creative way to Knight Up and show their support for the team.”

Over 10 weeks, five “caricature” player patches will be available for purchase throughout the valley. The patches honor standout players who have reached different milestones in their hockey careers, the Knights said in a press release. The patched will be $9.99 to purchase, and are designed to be ironed onto hockey jerseys or sports jackets.

Player patches will be released on the following days:

— September 25: Max Pacioretty

— October 9: Deryk Engelland

— October 23: Marc-Andre Fleury

— November 6: Ryan Reaves

— November 20: William Karlsson

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.