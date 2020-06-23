Golden Knights to broadcast awards show Thursday

The Golden Knights will hand out three awards and give away jerseys to fans during an hourlong special Thursday on AT&T SportsNet and the team’s social media channels.

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo (Tom Donoghue)

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo unveiling Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

The Golden Knights will hand out their three regular-season awards at 7 p.m. Thursday during an hourlong special on AT&T SportsNet and the team’s social media channels.

The Knights are calling it “Awards Knight,” and fans can follow on social media using the hashtag #AwardsKnight. Players also will be giving away jerseys throughout the show.

The three awards are the First Star (as determined by the “stars of the game” voting at home games), the Vegas Strong Service (for community service) and the Seventh Player (for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice).

The team’s nominees for the Seventh Player award are William Carrier, Nick Holden, Brayden McNabb and Chandler Stephenson. Each winner will receive a special commemorative watch.

“During a typical year, the last home game of our regular season is one of our favorite opportunities to celebrate our fans, our players and the community that makes all of our hard work worthwhile,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “While this year is far from typical, we’re thrilled to bring those festivities to the homes of Golden Knights fans around the globe with Awards Knight. There will be no shortage of giveaways and, most importantly, our fans will have the chance to connect with our team in a meaningful way.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.