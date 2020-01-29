Golden Knights to hold Fan Fest on Feb. 29
The Golden Knights will host their annual Fan Fest on Feb. 29 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
The event, which runs from from 1-3 p.m., will be free and open to the public. Select players and broadcasters are scheduled to attend.
The event will feature “Family Feud” and “Newlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses, and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast and more.
The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary giveaway item.
Season ticket holders have access to an expedited entry line and an exclusive standing area.
