Golden Knights to hold Fan Fest on Feb. 29

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) poses with fans during a Vegas Golden Knights fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Vegas Golden Knights players, from left, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Jonathan Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland take part in a Q&A during a Vegas Golden Knights fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), left, signs autographs during a Vegas Golden Knights fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Golden Knights will host their annual Fan Fest on Feb. 29 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the team announced Wednesday.

The event, which runs from from 1-3 p.m., will be free and open to the public. Select players and broadcasters are scheduled to attend.

The event will feature “Family Feud” and “Newlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses, and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast and more.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary giveaway item.

Season ticket holders have access to an expedited entry line and an exclusive standing area.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.