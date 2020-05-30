Golden Knights to rebroadcast 2018 playoff wins on radio

Want to relive the Golden Knights run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final? Here’s your chance.

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Paul Stastny, left, and Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights fans will get a chance to relive the team’s magical run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Each of the Knights’ 13 playoff wins from their inaugural season will be rebroadcast on Fox Sports radio KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM), the team’s flagship station, starting Monday. The broadcasts will each take place every other day at 6 p.m. and culminate June 25 with the Knights’ 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Final.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Monday — Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 11, 2018)

Wednesday — Golden Knights 2, Kings 1 (OT) (April 13, 2018)

June 5 — Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (April 15, 2018)

June 7 — Golden Knights 1, Kings 0 (April 17, 2018)

June 9 — Golden Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (April 26, 2018)

June 11 — Golden Knights 4, Sharks 3 (OT) (April 30, 2018)

June 13 — Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3 (May 4, 2018)

June 15 — Golden Knights 3, Sharks 0 (May 6, 2018)

June 17 — Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 14, 2018)

June 19 — Golden Knights 4, Jets 2 (May 16, 2018)

June 21 — Golden Knights 3, Jets 2 (May 18, 2018)

June 23 — Golden Knights 2, Jets 1 (May 20, 2018)

June 25 — Golden Knights 6, Washington Capitals 4 (May 28, 2018)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.