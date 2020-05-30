106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to rebroadcast 2018 playoff wins on radio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 5:09 pm
 

Golden Knights fans will get a chance to relive the team’s magical run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Each of the Knights’ 13 playoff wins from their inaugural season will be rebroadcast on Fox Sports radio KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM), the team’s flagship station, starting Monday. The broadcasts will each take place every other day at 6 p.m. and culminate June 25 with the Knights’ 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Final.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Monday — Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 11, 2018)

Wednesday — Golden Knights 2, Kings 1 (OT) (April 13, 2018)

June 5 — Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (April 15, 2018)

June 7 — Golden Knights 1, Kings 0 (April 17, 2018)

June 9 — Golden Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (April 26, 2018)

June 11 — Golden Knights 4, Sharks 3 (OT) (April 30, 2018)

June 13 — Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3 (May 4, 2018)

June 15 — Golden Knights 3, Sharks 0 (May 6, 2018)

June 17 — Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 14, 2018)

June 19 — Golden Knights 4, Jets 2 (May 16, 2018)

June 21 — Golden Knights 3, Jets 2 (May 18, 2018)

June 23 — Golden Knights 2, Jets 1 (May 20, 2018)

June 25 — Golden Knights 6, Washington Capitals 4 (May 28, 2018)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip intersections blocked during protest of unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM
Strip intersections blocked during protest of unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
5
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST