Golden Knights to reopen City National Arena to public

City National Arena will reopen to the public at 5 p.m. Friday, though all voluntary Golden Knights workouts will remain closed to the public.

City National Arena on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

City National Arena will reopen to the public at 5 p.m. Friday, though all voluntary Golden Knights workouts will remain closed to the public because of the NHL’s return-to-play guidelines.

The Knights’ practice facility will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will open at noon Sunday, then at 6 a.m. each following Sunday.

City National Arena’s restaurant, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, will reopen for dine in and takeout at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Open skates will resume Sunday. Those interested must register and pay at CityNationalArena.com before arriving. Fifty skaters will be allowed in each time slot, and skate rentals are unavailable.

Select adult programming, such as adult leagues and drop-in skates, will resume Monday. Select youth programming, such as house leagues and figure skating, will begin June 22. The Knights’ Learn to Play, Learn to Skate and Lil’ Knights skating lessons will remain paused.

The team store, The Arsenal, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day using its side entrance.

