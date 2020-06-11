106°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to reopen City National Arena to public

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2020 - 4:48 pm

City National Arena will reopen to the public at 5 p.m. Friday, though all voluntary Golden Knights workouts will remain closed to the public because of the NHL’s return-to-play guidelines.

The Knights’ practice facility will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will open at noon Sunday, then at 6 a.m. each following Sunday.

City National Arena’s restaurant, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, will reopen for dine in and takeout at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Open skates will resume Sunday. Those interested must register and pay at CityNationalArena.com before arriving. Fifty skaters will be allowed in each time slot, and skate rentals are unavailable.

Select adult programming, such as adult leagues and drop-in skates, will resume Monday. Select youth programming, such as house leagues and figure skating, will begin June 22. The Knights’ Learn to Play, Learn to Skate and Lil’ Knights skating lessons will remain paused.

The team store, The Arsenal, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day using its side entrance.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) sends the puck past Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) during ...
NHL training camps could begin July 10
By / RJ

The Golden Knights could start their mandatory training camp July 10 if the NHL and NHL Players Association are able to agree on health and safety protocols.