Golden Knights top Avs in division showdown, win 10th straight

Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each finished with three points, and the Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacioretty scored twice to push his points streak to nine games and leads the Knights with 24 goals. He also picked up his 300th career assist in the second period when Stone banked the puck off the back of Avalanche goalie Devan Dubnyk from behind the goal line for a 3-1 advantage.

The Knights (35-11-2, 72 points) now have a six-point cushion in the West Division over the Avalanche (31-12-4, 66 points), who have a game in hand. Minnesota also lost and trails the Knights by seven points with eight games remaining.

William Karlsson scored 10 seconds after the opening faceoff to break his own franchise record for fastest goal to start a game. The previous mark was 14 seconds against San Jose on Nov. 24, 2018.

Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start and No. 488 of his career. He is one victory from tying Roberto Luongo for third all time.

Fleury improved to 4-3 against Colorado this season.

The Knights welcomed back winger Reilly Smith after he missed the past three games and forward Keegan Kolesar, who hadn’t played since April 11. Forwards Tomas Nosek and Nicolas Roy were scratched with undisclosed injuries.

Defensemen Devon Toews and Ryan Graves had the goals for the Avalanche, who went 0-for-4 on the power play and lost their third straight. Nathan MacKinnon added an assist to extend his points streak to 15 games.

