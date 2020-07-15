Golden Knights training camp day 3 — LIVE BLOG
Follow the Golden Knights’ training camp with our live blog from City National Arena.
Hockey is officially back.
The NHL has begun Phase Three in its plan to return to play and Golden Knights players have reported to City National Arena for training camp.
Fans are not allowed to attend team skates, but you can follow along with all the action of day three with our live blog featuring content from our reporters on scene.
Marc-Andre Fleury is not on the ice for the second half of Golden Knights practice. Third straight day he's missed. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/jgI3oyJQmL
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 15, 2020
Sessions have combined and Marc-Andre Fleury is not practicing for the third straight day. #VegasBorn
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 15, 2020
My detailed notes from today’s first session:
– Lehner = good
– Stone, Pacioretty and Schmidt are an unfair combo during passing drills
– Stephenson, Roy and Tuch have a nice mix of speed + grit
– Whitecloud is just so rarely not exactly where he needs to be#VegasBorn
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 15, 2020
Lots of 5-on-5 work. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/jlfbyaQJUn
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 15, 2020
Robin Lehner has basically been a brick wall the entire session we’re watching. The two players that have scored on him: Reid Duke and Patrick Brown.
Hockey is a funny game sometimes. #VegasBorn
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 15, 2020
Patrick Brown beats Robin Lehner top shelf to the glove side and all the Golden Knights let out a "woooo," not just because it was a nice shot, but because Lehner has stopped basically everything the past two days in practice and someone finally got him. #VegasBorn
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 15, 2020
Participants in today's Golden Knights practice available to media
Pacioretty-Karlsson-Stone
Tuch-Stephenson-Roy
Krebs-Duke-Brown
McNabb-Schmidt
Holden-Whitecloud
Hague-Bischoff
Lehner #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/PudBIy7oNy
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 15, 2020
Day 3. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/KTzk6ARC6g
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) July 15, 2020
Day 3 coming up in 15 minutes. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/yX2a2QHR9N
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) July 15, 2020