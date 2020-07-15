96°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights training camp day 3 — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 10:02 am
 
Updated July 15, 2020 - 10:39 am

Hockey is officially back.

The NHL has begun Phase Three in its plan to return to play and Golden Knights players have reported to City National Arena for training camp.

Fans are not allowed to attend team skates, but you can follow along with all the action of day three with our live blog featuring content from our reporters on scene.

