Golden Knights trim training camp roster by 22 players

Golden Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) receives a pass as Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) guards him and goaltender Adin Hill (33) eyes the puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights made their second round of roster cuts Saturday, assigning 22 players to the Silver Knights’ training camp.

The notable names included right wing Jack Dugan and defensemen Peter DiLiberatore, Zack Hayes, Kaedan Korczak and Daniil Miromanov. Dugan, 23, had 33 points in 37 games as an American Hockey League rookie last season and got a long look in the preseason by playing in three games.

DiLiberatore, Hayes, Korczak and Miromanov were also given chances to impress and should see a lot of playing time on the Silver Knights’ blue line when camp begins Monday. Miromanov dazzled in his two Golden Knights preseason games by scoring three goals, including two Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The other players sent to Henderson were forwards Paul Cotter, Daniel D’Amato, Pavel Dorofeyev, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Jonas Rondbjerg and Ben Thomson; defensemen Ian McCoshen, Brayden Pachal and Derrick Pouliot; and goaltenders Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera.

The moves leave the Knights with 27 healthy players in training camp. The remaining players still hoping to crack the roster include forwards Sven Baertschi, Patrick Brown, Peyton Krebs and Gage Quinney, and goaltender Logan Thompson.

