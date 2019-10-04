85°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights turn to Shea Theodore to fill void on defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

Shea Theodore long has been touted as a potential No. 1 defenseman for the Golden Knights.

His time in the role has arrived.

The 24-year-old will be counted on to fill the hole created with fellow defenseman Nate Schmidt sidelined for several weeks because of a lower-body injury.

“Obviously you never want anyone to get hurt, and the stuff that he’s gone through, you never wish upon anyone,” Theodore said, alluding to Schmidt’s 20-game suspension at the beginning of last season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

“Sometimes, it is what it is, and you’ve got to step up. And I think we have got a lot of guys in this room that are ready to step up, myself included.”

Theodore was tied with Nick Holden for the most ice time (23:37) in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over San Jose in the season opener.

He skated alongside Brayden McNabb on the top pairing during practice Thursday, and the two are expected to match up against opposing teams’ top lines while Schmidt is out.

Theodore, who announced Sept. 12 he was treated this summer for testicular cancer, said he is still working to regain his sharpness after an abbreviated training camp.

He missed the first seven days after suffering a minor undisclosed injury during testing that was unrelated to his cancer diagnosis and also sat out the third period of the Knights’ preseason game against Colorado on Sept. 25.

“As a (defenseman), there’s so many little reads here and there, on the positioning of some guys,” Theodore said. “Getting up to that fast pace and getting all the little things dialed in, I think there’s an adjustment period. But I think overall, taking what I can from (Wednesday) night’s game going forward, it’s going to be good.”

Marchessault averts disaster

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault was given a maintenance day Thursday, but coach Gerard Gallant said it was unrelated to any damage he absorbed in the first minute against the Sharks.

Marchessault appeared to be inadvertently struck on the left leg by the skate of San Jose’s Tomas Hertl and limped to the bench. He didn’t miss a shift and logged 15:28 of ice time.

“It was scary, because the blade came up and sort of sliced the outside of his sock, but he’s fine,” Gallant said. “It was nothing.”

Karlsson milestone

William Karlsson recorded his 100th career assist Wednesday on the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals. The center finished with two assists and has 85 goals and 101 assists in 348 games.

