Golden Knights welcome back 3 players from injury vs. Blues

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gains control of the puck followed by Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will welcome back three players from injury when they host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Forwards William Carrier, Brett Howden and Nicolas Roy will make their season debuts, coach Pete DeBoer confirmed after the morning skate at City National Arena.

Carrier entered concussion protocol and suffered a laceration near his eye after he was accidentally kicked in the face by the skate of Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in a preseason game Oct. 5. He returned to practice Monday.

Howden, acquired in the offseason from the New York Rangers, sustained a lower-body injury Sept. 30 against Los Angeles.

Roy was hurt late in the same game on a faceoff and wore a noncontact jersey at practice Monday before he was cleared to participate Tuesday.

The Knights are still without winger Mattias Janmark (COVID-19 protocol), in addition to left wing Max Pacioretty (week to week, lower-body fracture) and captain Mark Stone (lower body).

Robin Lehner will start in net for the third straight game, DeBoer said.

Former Knights forward James Neal is expected to play for St. Louis in place of Pavel Buchnevich, who was suspended two games.

