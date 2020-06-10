Henderson Silver Knights making it easier for fans to get swag

Those itching to get their hands on Henderson Silver Knights gear and live in the southern valley don’t have to make the trek all the way to City National Arena.

Ralph Baker, left, and his wife Sharon Baker looks at merchandise from the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An employee of the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop who declined to give his name talks to a customer at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior account manager Matthew Tankersley shows a customer Henderson Silver Knights merchandise at a pop-up shop outside of the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Barbie Beal, from left, her father Ralph Baker and mother Sharon Baker of Las Vegas, purchase merchandise from the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Melisa Collins of Henderson purchases merchandise from the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior account manager Matthew Tankersley, left, shows merchandise to Melisa Collins of Henderson, at a Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Merchandise on sale at a Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior account manager Matthew Tankersley, right, organizes hockey pucks for sale at the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hats on sale at the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

From 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the Silver Knights are hosting a pop-up shop at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The truck can be found in the back end of the parking lot at Paseo Verde Parkway and Village Park Drive near Pizza Rock.