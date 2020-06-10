80°F
Golden Knights

Henderson Silver Knights making it easier for fans to get swag

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2020 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2020 - 8:16 pm

Those itching to get their hands on Henderson Silver Knights gear and live in the southern valley don’t have to make the trek all the way to City National Arena.

From 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the Silver Knights are hosting a pop-up shop at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The truck can be found in the back end of the parking lot at Paseo Verde Parkway and Village Park Drive near Pizza Rock.

