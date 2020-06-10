Henderson Silver Knights making it easier for fans to get swag
Those itching to get their hands on Henderson Silver Knights gear and live in the southern valley don’t have to make the trek all the way to City National Arena.
Those itching to get their hands on Henderson Silver Knights gear and live in the southern valley don’t have to make the trek all the way to City National Arena.
From 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the Silver Knights are hosting a pop-up shop at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
The truck can be found in the back end of the parking lot at Paseo Verde Parkway and Village Park Drive near Pizza Rock.
Starting June 2 you can shop HSK gear at Green Valley Ranch! Visit our pop-up shop Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 3-6 p.m. at the parking lot on Paseo Verde and Village walk.
See you there 😎 pic.twitter.com/PEXw2FRmJq
— SilverKnights (@HSKnights) May 31, 2020