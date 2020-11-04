Henderson Silver Knights to reveal jerseys on Monday

The Henderson Silver Knights will unveil their home and away jerseys at 7:30 p.m. Monday during a 30-minute special on KSNV-3.

Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a construction event hosted by the AHL team at the site of their future arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The reveal also will be streamed on the Golden Knights’ Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms. The jerseys will go on sale after the announcement at VegasTeamStore.com and will be available for purchase Tuesday at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena.

“We’re incredibly proud of the end results of our official Henderson Silver Knights jerseys,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We wanted to create something that looks just as good in day-to-day life as it does on the ice. Our fans have wholeheartedly embraced the Silver Knights from Day One, and after months of anticipation, we’re excited to finally share what we’ve been working on.”

The reveal will be another step for the Silver Knights before their inaugural American Hockey League season. They will play their first two seasons at Orleans Arena. The league is tentatively scheduled to start play Feb. 5.

One person who will be excited to see the jerseys is coach Manny Viveiros. He said last week at the site of the team’s future Henderson Arena that he had not seen them.

“I can’t wait,” Viveiros said.

