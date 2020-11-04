77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Golden Knights

Henderson Silver Knights to reveal jerseys on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

The Henderson Silver Knights will unveil their home and away jerseys at 7:30 p.m. Monday during a 30-minute special on KSNV-3.

The reveal also will be streamed on the Golden Knights’ Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms. The jerseys will go on sale after the announcement at VegasTeamStore.com and will be available for purchase Tuesday at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena.

“We’re incredibly proud of the end results of our official Henderson Silver Knights jerseys,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We wanted to create something that looks just as good in day-to-day life as it does on the ice. Our fans have wholeheartedly embraced the Silver Knights from Day One, and after months of anticipation, we’re excited to finally share what we’ve been working on.”

The reveal will be another step for the Silver Knights before their inaugural American Hockey League season. They will play their first two seasons at Orleans Arena. The league is tentatively scheduled to start play Feb. 5.

One person who will be excited to see the jerseys is coach Manny Viveiros. He said last week at the site of the team’s future Henderson Arena that he had not seen them.

“I can’t wait,” Viveiros said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
2
4 dead, 1 hurt in police shooting in Henderson
4 dead, 1 hurt in police shooting in Henderson
3
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
4
Strip resort gets fine for violating COVID-19 safety measures
Strip resort gets fine for violating COVID-19 safety measures
5
Park MGM hotel to close midweek for holiday season
Park MGM hotel to close midweek for holiday season
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST