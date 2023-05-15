95°F
How to buy Golden Knights Western Conference Final tickets

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 10:43 am
 
Updated May 15, 2023 - 11:27 am
Golden Knights forwards Ivan Barbashev (49) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Marchessau ...
Golden Knights forwards Ivan Barbashev (49) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Marchessault's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Having eliminated the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the Golden Knights have released ticket information for home games in their upcoming Western Conference Final series against the winner of the Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken series.

Dates and times for the series will be announced once the second round has concluded. Dallas and Seattle face off in the seventh and final game of their series Monday at 5 p.m. PT.

A limited number of Golden Knights single-game tickets for the Western Conference Final series will go on sale to the general public today at 1 p.m. PT at vgk.io/playoffs-tix.

Full-season ticket members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena.

The team notes that single-game buyers will be unable to transfer or re-sell tickets, and purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days.

