How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 3
The Golden Knights are up north after splitting two games of the Stanley Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights are up north after splitting two games in Las Vegas. The Canadiens tied the series 1-1 on Wednesday with a 4-1 win.
COVID restrictions prevent fans from traveling to see the game, so here’s how you can watch from home.
— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 2
— When: 5 p.m. Monday
— Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
— TV: USA (Cox: 34/1034, Century Link: 125/1124, Dish 105, DirectTV 242)
— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)