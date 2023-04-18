How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 1
Playoff hockey returns to Las Vegas on Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
It seems like forever ago that playoff hockey was in Las Vegas.
That changes Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
If you aren’t able to secure a spot inside the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can tune in from home:
Who: Jets at Knights
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -155; total 6
Series schedule:
Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena
Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena
Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre
Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre
Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena
Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre
Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena
* If necessary
TV/Radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
