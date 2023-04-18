76°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 7:32 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2023 - 7:37 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) a ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Alec Martinez (23) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

It seems like forever ago that playoff hockey was in Las Vegas.

That changes Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you aren’t able to secure a spot inside the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can tune in from home:

Who: Jets at Knights

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -155; total 6

Series schedule:

Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre

Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

TV/Radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark (35) and Jeremy Swayman celebrate the team's win over the New Jers ...
RJ hockey experts predict Stanley Cup champion
RJ

Our intrepid Golden Knights writers — reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen and columnist Ed Graney — predict which team will hoist the Stanley Cup.

More stories for you
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Jets
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Jets
With playoff spot secured, what do Knights still have to play for?
With playoff spot secured, what do Knights still have to play for?
Ex-Knight Nate Schmidt relishes ‘great memories’ in Las Vegas
Ex-Knight Nate Schmidt relishes ‘great memories’ in Las Vegas
Knights get unique playoff prep with home-and-home series
Knights get unique playoff prep with home-and-home series