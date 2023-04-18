How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 1

Playoff hockey returns to Las Vegas on Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Alec Martinez (23) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

It seems like forever ago that playoff hockey was in Las Vegas.

That changes Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you aren’t able to secure a spot inside the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can tune in from home:

Who: Jets at Knights

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -155; total 6

Series schedule:

Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre

Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

TV/Radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

