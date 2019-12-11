50°F
How to watch Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

The Associated Press
December 10, 2019 - 5:30 pm
 

GAME DAY

Who: Blackhawks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -200; total 6½ (under -115)

BOTTOM LINE

Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Vegas. He’s ninth in the in the NHL with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Knights are 9-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 33.6 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

The Blackhawks are 2-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has given up 20 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Chicago won 5-3. Dylan Strome recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS

William Karlsson leads the Knights with a plus-five in 32 games played this season. Alex Tuch has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists. Jonathan Toews has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body); Cody Glass: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Olli Maatta: day to day (illness).

