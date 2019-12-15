How to watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks
The Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
GAME DAY
Who: Canucks at Golden Knights
When: 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off
BOTTOM LINE
The Vancouver Canucks visit Vegas after the Knights took down Dallas 3-2 in overtime.
The Knights are 11-8-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 33.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.
The Canucks are 4-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.
The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS
Max Pacioretty leads the Knights with 13 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 30 points. Alex Tuch has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 34 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 21 assists. Hughes has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES
Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.
Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
INJURIES
Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).
Canucks: None listed.
