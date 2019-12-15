How to watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

The Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) fights for the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Derrick Pouliot (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

GAME DAY

Who: Canucks at Golden Knights

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Off

BOTTOM LINE

The Vancouver Canucks visit Vegas after the Knights took down Dallas 3-2 in overtime.

The Knights are 11-8-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 33.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Canucks are 4-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Pacioretty leads the Knights with 13 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 30 points. Alex Tuch has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 34 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 21 assists. Hughes has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES

Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

