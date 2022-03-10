How to watch the Golden Knights-Sabres game

One of the most anticipated Golden Knights games of the season will not be on broadcast television.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shouts at a referee during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, which is center Jack Eichel’s first game against his former club, will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and requires a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will not show the game.

The uck drops today at 4 p.m.

The decision to air the game through streaming services was made prior to the start of the regular season. Eichel was traded to the Knights in November and did not play when the Knights hosted the Sabres on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

This is the final Knights game that will be shown on exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

