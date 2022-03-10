54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

How to watch the Golden Knights-Sabres game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 8:55 am
 
Updated March 10, 2022 - 9:15 am
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shouts at a referee during the second period of an NHL ho ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shouts at a referee during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One of the most anticipated Golden Knights games of the season will not be on broadcast television.

Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, which is center Jack Eichel’s first game against his former club, will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and requires a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will not show the game.

The uck drops today at 4 p.m.

The decision to air the game through streaming services was made prior to the start of the regular season. Eichel was traded to the Knights in November and did not play when the Knights hosted the Sabres on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

This is the final Knights game that will be shown on exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
4
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
5
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST