Injured Golden Knights forward placed in COVID-19 protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2021 - 1:06 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during a team practice at City National Arena ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights aren’t in the clear from the coronavirus yet.

Center William Karlsson was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, the team announced. Forward Michael Amadio was cleared from protocol and practiced at City National Arena.

Karlsson is on injured reserve because of a broken foot he sustained against Anaheim on Oct. 29 and was expected to miss six weeks. It’s unclear how Karlsson’s time in protocol will affect his recovery.

Karlsson is the fourth player in recent weeks to be placed in the protocol.

Forward William Carrier was cleared from protocol ahead of Wednesday’s game at Nashville, and forward Jonathan Marchessault returned from his 10-day stint in protocol prior to Saturday’s matchup with Edmonton.

Forward Brett Howden missed Wednesday’s game at Nashville when he was ruled a close contact and placed in protocol, but he was cleared last weekend.

In eight games, Karlsson produced one goal and three points and was third among the team’s forwards in average ice time at 18:56 per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

