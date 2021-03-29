69°F
Is Alex Pietrangelo close to returning for Golden Knights?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 10:37 am
 
Updated March 29, 2021 - 10:38 am
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former te ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former team, the St. Louis Blues, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Monday after missing nearly a month with an injured left hand/arm.

Pietrangelo was in a noncontact jersey and remains on long-term injured reserve, according to the NHL media website. He is not expected to play Monday against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena.

Pietrangelo has been out since March 6 when he blocked a shot in the final minutes of a victory at San Jose and missed the past 11 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

