Is Alex Pietrangelo close to returning for Golden Knights?

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Monday after missing nearly a month with an injured left hand/arm.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former team, the St. Louis Blues, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pietrangelo was in a noncontact jersey and remains on long-term injured reserve, according to the NHL media website. He is not expected to play Monday against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena.

Pietrangelo has been out since March 6 when he blocked a shot in the final minutes of a victory at San Jose and missed the past 11 games.

