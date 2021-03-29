Is Alex Pietrangelo close to returning for Golden Knights?
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Monday after missing nearly a month with an injured left hand/arm.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Monday after missing nearly a month with an injured left hand/arm.
Pietrangelo was in a noncontact jersey and remains on long-term injured reserve, according to the NHL media website. He is not expected to play Monday against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena.
Pietrangelo has been out since March 6 when he blocked a shot in the final minutes of a victory at San Jose and missed the past 11 games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.