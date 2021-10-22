71°F
Key defenseman won’t play for Golden Knights on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 11:42 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends a shot on goaltender Robin Lehner (90) by ...
Defenseman Alec Martinez will not play Friday when the Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers and is listed as day to day, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Martinez was hurt in the third period Wednesday when he was tripped by Blues left wing Klim Kostin in the corner of the defensive zone. The 34-year-old was slow to get up and went to the locker room.

Martinez led the NHL in blocked shots last season with 168 and played through a broken foot in the playoffs.

“You’re always concerned, especially when a guy like that limps off, because he’s as tough as they come,” DeBoer said Wednesday. “So if he’s limping off and not coming back, you know he’s hurt.”

Nic Hague is expected to take Martinez’s spot on the top defensive pair with Alex Pietrangelo.

Also, forward Mattias Janmark is expected to be in the lineup Friday. He exited COVID-19 protocols Thursday and was a full participant at practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

