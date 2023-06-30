94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights coach to use Stanley Cup to help launch new charity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights S ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruce Cassidy is using his only public event with the Stanley Cup to launch a new charity.

Cassidy will bring the Cup to the Boston suburb of Milton, Massachusetts, on July 13 to support the Cassidy Murray Foundation, which is “dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the mental health needs of individuals navigating unthinkable tragedy.”

It is named after 13-year-old Cassidy Murray, who lived in Milton and died in Aruba in 2022 when she was struck by the boat pulling her and her father on a water tube.

Cassidy’s daughter Shannon was a classmate and friend of Murray’s. He hosted the family at a game at TD Garden following her death when he was still the Boston Bruins coach, presenting her loved ones with a jersey bearing her name and favorite number.

“Bruce and Julie Cassidy have been with us since our world turned upside down,” said Dave Murray, Cassidy Murray’s father. “They have sat in our home, invited us into theirs, and given us strength and encouragement, especially as we ventured out into the public eye to urge Aruba to make critical changes to water safety laws so that no family ever again experiences our pain.”

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to assist those dealing with a loss. It also wants to give young people more access to education that can help them process tragedy.

The Murrays plan to consult with experts to understand how best to make an impact once the foundation is launched.

“Our precious little girl would want us to do this,” Dave Murray said. “And she would love seeing Bruce Cassidy and his family by our side. We are so grateful to them.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
2
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
3
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
4
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
5
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
By / RJ

The Golden Knights traded right wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick. He was one of six original Knights on the Stanley Cup-winning team.

More stories
Lizard Kings to Lord Stanley: Bruce Cassidy completes coaching odyssey
Lizard Kings to Lord Stanley: Bruce Cassidy completes coaching odyssey
Graney: Bruce Cassidy, Knights learn to trust each other
Graney: Bruce Cassidy, Knights learn to trust each other
Knights player keeping an eye on Canadian wildfires
Knights player keeping an eye on Canadian wildfires
Family affair: Knights celebrate Cup with kids, parents, loved ones
Family affair: Knights celebrate Cup with kids, parents, loved ones
Knights reset with off day after 1st loss in Stanley Cup Final
Knights reset with off day after 1st loss in Stanley Cup Final
Graney: Knights bought into Bruce Cassidy’s message
Graney: Knights bought into Bruce Cassidy’s message