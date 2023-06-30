Knights coach to use Stanley Cup to help launch new charity

Bruce Cassidy will bring the Cup to Milton, Massachusetts, on July 13 to support the Cassidy Murray Foundation, named for a family friend who died in a boating accident.

Bruce Cassidy is using his only public event with the Stanley Cup to launch a new charity.

Cassidy will bring the Cup to the Boston suburb of Milton, Massachusetts, on July 13 to support the Cassidy Murray Foundation, which is “dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the mental health needs of individuals navigating unthinkable tragedy.”

It is named after 13-year-old Cassidy Murray, who lived in Milton and died in Aruba in 2022 when she was struck by the boat pulling her and her father on a water tube.

Cassidy’s daughter Shannon was a classmate and friend of Murray’s. He hosted the family at a game at TD Garden following her death when he was still the Boston Bruins coach, presenting her loved ones with a jersey bearing her name and favorite number.

“Bruce and Julie Cassidy have been with us since our world turned upside down,” said Dave Murray, Cassidy Murray’s father. “They have sat in our home, invited us into theirs, and given us strength and encouragement, especially as we ventured out into the public eye to urge Aruba to make critical changes to water safety laws so that no family ever again experiences our pain.”

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to assist those dealing with a loss. It also wants to give young people more access to education that can help them process tragedy.

The Murrays plan to consult with experts to understand how best to make an impact once the foundation is launched.

“Our precious little girl would want us to do this,” Dave Murray said. “And she would love seeing Bruce Cassidy and his family by our side. We are so grateful to them.”

