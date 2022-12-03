Knights game day preview: Defenseman set for season debut

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is likely to come into the lineup and play his first game of the season. It’s not immediately clear who he will be replacing.

Henderson Silver Knights Daniil Miromanov (42) and Bakersfield Condors Dino Kambeitz (19) gets physical in a play during the third period of an AHL game at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights appear to be making a change on the blue line before Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is likely to come into the lineup and play his first game of the season. It’s not immediately clear who he will be replacing.

Miromanov, 25, has six goals and seven assists in 17 games with the Silver Knights. He played 11 NHL games last season and recorded one assist.

“I really want to play solid,” Miromanov said. “Show the coaching staff they can have trust in me. That’s the most important (thing).”

Miromanov can replace some of the offense the Knights have been missing on the blue line with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo out the last two games for personal reasons. Defenseman Shea Theodore has handled almost all of the team’s power-play minutes as a result.

What will be interesting is coach Bruce Cassidy has never seen Miromanov play. Miromanov missed all of NHL training camp because of an undisclosed offseason surgery, but would have competed for a depth role.

“I’m really excited to play today,” Miromanov said. “I’ve been waiting.”

The Knights hope Miromanov can help them power out of their recent 1-3 skid. They’ve allowed 15 goals in their last four games, which has caused them to fall to second in the Pacific Division in points percentage behind Seattle.

The Knights should at least get a favorable matchup in goal. Ville Husson is expected to start for the Red Wings. He’s 0-4 with 18 goals allowed and a .845 save percentage in four meetings with the Knights.

Knights at Red Wings

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -150, total 6

Knights record: 17-7-1

Red Wings record: 11-6-5

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

