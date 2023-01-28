Knights head into All-Star break with OT loss to Islanders
The Golden Knights fell to 1-5-2 in thier last eight games heading into the All-Star break after an overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, and the New York Islanders defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday at UBS Arena.
Left wing Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. Left wing William Carrier scored for the Knights, who fell to 1-5-2 in their last eight games. They finished their four-game road trip before the All-Star break 0-2-2.
Goaltenders Semyon Varlamov and Logan Thompson were outstanding. Varlamov made 44 saves, and Thompson had 35.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.