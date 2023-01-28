Knights head into All-Star break with OT loss to Islanders

The Golden Knights fell to 1-5-2 in thier last eight games heading into the All-Star break after an overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) reacts after Anders Lee, behind, scored a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, and the New York Islanders defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday at UBS Arena.

Left wing Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. Left wing William Carrier scored for the Knights, who fell to 1-5-2 in their last eight games. They finished their four-game road trip before the All-Star break 0-2-2.

Goaltenders Semyon Varlamov and Logan Thompson were outstanding. Varlamov made 44 saves, and Thompson had 35.

