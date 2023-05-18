Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault gets surprise from neighbors

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault received a surprise from his neighbors after scoring a hat trick in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jonathan Marchessault’s neighbors had a surprise for him between series.

Marchessault’s front lawn was decorated with hats after he scored three straight goals in the Golden Knights’ Game 6 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. He said the caps even had messages written on them to celebrate the team advancing to the Western Conference Final.

The hat trick was Marchessault’s fourth with the Knights and his second in the playoffs. He said his lawn also was sprinkled with hats after his first one June 6, 2021, in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Silver Knights coaching search

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the organization hasn’t spoken to any candidates about its coaching vacancy in Henderson.

It was announced in April that Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros will not return. He was 89-79-11 in three years in Henderson, including a 29-38-5 record this season that resulted in the team missing the playoffs.

McCrimmon said the Knights will wait until their season ends to continue the hiring process.

Lehner update

McCrimmon said goaltender Robin Lehner continues to rehab from an injury that required surgery on both hips. He said he doesn’t know how close Lehner is to the end of his rehab.

Lehner has missed the entire season with his injury. He was the Knights’ primary starter in 2021-22 and posted a 23-17-2 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December.

