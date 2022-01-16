Knights may have 4 players back Monday against Penguins
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore was among three players cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol, and winger William Carrier also participated in practice Sunday.
The Golden Knights may have reinforcements arrive for Monday’s game against Pittsburgh at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Shea Theodore, and forwards Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick were cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol and participated in practice Sunday at City National Arena.
Winger William Carrier, who missed Tuesday’s game against Toronto with an upper-body injury, also returned to practice as a full participant and appears ready to play against the Penguins (22-10-5, 49 points).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
