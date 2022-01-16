Knights may have 4 players back Monday against Penguins

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore was among three players cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol, and winger William Carrier also participated in practice Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) loses the puck after a diving poke-check by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights may have reinforcements arrive for Monday’s game against Pittsburgh at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, and forwards Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick were cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol and participated in practice Sunday at City National Arena.

Winger William Carrier, who missed Tuesday’s game against Toronto with an upper-body injury, also returned to practice as a full participant and appears ready to play against the Penguins (22-10-5, 49 points).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.