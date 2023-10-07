Knights pick up young forward off waivers from Florida

The Golden Knights made an intriguing move to bolster their forward depth Saturday, picking up left wing Grigori Denisenko off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers forward Alexander Barkov (16) talks with forward Grigori Denisenko (14) and forward Evan Rodrigues, right, during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Grigori Denisenko was on the ice when the Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup. Now, it appears he’ll be part of the team for its banner-raising ceremony.

The Knights claimed Denisenko, a 23-year-old left wing, off waivers from Florida on Saturday. The 15th overall pick in 2018 has no goals and seven assists in 26 NHL games so far in his career. His appearance in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final was his only one of the postseason.

The Knights have been evaluating left-wing options in camp after Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June. The team has homegrown forwards Paul Cotter and Pavel Dorofeyev as options, and brought in left wing Maxime Comtois on a professional tryout agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

