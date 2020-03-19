Knights pledge financial support for arena, part-time employees

The Golden Knights pledged a minimum of $500,000 to assist part-time employees and T-Mobile Arena staff who were affected by the pause in the NHL season.

The Golden Knights pledged a minimum of $500,000 to assist part-time employees and staff at T-Mobile Arena who were scheduled to work the remaining four regular-season home games, the team announced Thursday.

“Knights are the Epitome of the Warrior Class. Our foundational principles are centered on helping people in need and defending those who cannot defend themselves,” said owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “Make no mistake, these are uncertain and challenging times, especially here in the great city of Las Vegas. But we are all in this together and we will all persevere together.

“We hope these contributions can have a positive impact on many of the staff and their families who are affected. We want to do our part.”

In addition to Foley and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, players also are making contributions to support employees impacted by the pause in the NHL season.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury committed to donating $100,000.

“A big part of what makes the Vegas Golden Knights game day experience so memorable is the staff working behind the scenes,” Fleury said in a statement. “As players we truly appreciate all the employees who work so hard in making The Fortress the best place to play in the NHL. They are just as much a part of the Las Vegas community as we are.

“My family and I hope that these contributions not only help those in need, but also inspire others who are in fortunate positions to step up and find ways to help too. We can’t wait to see the employees and our fans again soon.”

The financial contributions made by the organization will support hourly on-call staff at T-Mobile Arena, third-party vendors, service providers, food and beverage employees, retail associates, medical staff, event personnel, production and cleaning operations.

The Knights will also support their part-time, game night employees, including including in-arena hosts, PA announcer, Vegas Vivas!, Golden Belles, Knights Guard, Knight Line, the DJ, the Golden Knight, music director, camera operators, control room crew, Battle Wagon driver, Villain and Watchman – and the drivers of the ice resurfacers.

Interns who work game days will also be assisted by these efforts.

