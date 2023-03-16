Knights preview: 2 goaltenders take positive step toward return

Golden Knights goaltenders Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit have resumed skating while they recover from lower-body injuries.

The Golden Knights had some special guests pass through their morning skate Thursday.

Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, who are on injured reserve with lower-body injuries, strolled by their teammates after getting work in on City National Arena’s second rink.

It was a positive sign for the Knights, who have started a franchise record five goaltenders this season. Thompson and Brossoit likely won’t dress for the team’s next two games, but the fact that they’re nearing a return could provide a huge boost for the Knights in net.

“They’re obviously a lot closer than they were when we left on the trip,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy had several other injury updates before the Knights’ 7 p.m. game against the Calgary Flames.

Goaltender Adin Hill isn’t skating after re-aggravating a lower-body injury on the team’s recent road trip. Cassidy didn’t have a firm timeline for Hill’s return.

“It’s one of those lower-body injuries that’s going to take its time, and when he’s ready, he’s ready,” Cassidy said.

Center Nicolas Roy is skating after missing the last 11 days with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said right wing Keegan Kolesar, who was out for the Knights’ last two games with an upper-body injury, could resume next week.

Left wing William Carrier remains out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and is still “a ways away,” Cassidy said.

The Knights have played well despite their injury issues. They’ve won four straight entering their matchup with the Flames, who are five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick is expected to make his second straight start for the Knights. He’s 4-0-0 with his new team, and is one win away from moving past John Vanbiesbrouck for the second-most by an American goaltender. Both have 374.

Knights vs. Flames (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -115, total 6

Knights record: 42-20-6

Flames record: 30-24-14

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter — Teddy Blueger — Phil Kessel

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Jonathan Quick

