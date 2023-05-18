Knights-Stars matchup: Who has the edge at each position?

The Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are playing in the Western Conference Final for the second time after meeting in 2020. But plenty has changed in the past three years.

Get ready for a rematch.

The Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are playing in the Western Conference Final for the second time after meeting in 2020. The Stars won that series in five games, and many key faces are still around, such as captain Jamie Benn, defenseman Miro Heiskanen and right wings Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski. The Knights still have seven defensemen and four forwards from that matchup.

But plenty has changed in the past three years. Dallas left wing Jason Robertson has emerged as one of the NHL’s best snipers. The Knights have added center Jack Eichel and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Most intriguing of all, one coach has changed allegiances. Pete DeBoer led the Knights in the 2020 series. He will be on the Stars’ side when play begins Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s a look at who has the edge at each position in this year’s best-of-seven matchup:

Forwards

The Stars have done well to boost this group this season.

They’re no longer a one-line team that has to rely on Robertson, Pavelski and center Roope Hintz to do everything on offense. Benn had a resurgent season. Rookie Wyatt Johnston emerged, while free-agent signing Mason Marchment and trade deadline acquisitions Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov, a former Knight, filled key roles.

It’s still not a collection that can quite match up with the Knights. Dallas’ top nine is good. The Knights’ is lethal with Eichel, captain Mark Stone and center William Karlsson leading different units. Seven of their forwards have at least eight points through 11 playoff games.

Advantage: Knights

Defensemen

Both teams boast stud No. 1 defensemen in Pietrangelo and Heiskanen.

Pietrangelo has seven assists in the playoffs while playing 24:15 per night in all situations. The Stars rely on Heiskanen even more. The 23-year-old is playing an NHL-high 28:15 per game in the postseason and has recorded nine assists.

The difference is the depth.

The Knights rely on everyone on their blue line. All six of their regular defensemen have a positive rating at five-on-five in the playoffs. The same isn’t true for Dallas, though veterans Ryan Suter, Esa Lindell and former Knight Colin Miller provide plenty of experience, and 21-year-old Thomas Harley has shown some offensive pop in the postseason.

Advantage: Knights

Goaltending

The track record says this matchup should go one way. Recent form says another.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been a stud for the Stars since being drafted in the first round in 2017. The 24-year-old has a .916 career save percentage, tied for the 11th-best in the NHL the past three seasons among goalies with at least 10 games played.

Oettinger hasn’t been at his best this postseason, however. His save percentage is .903, and he was pulled twice against Seattle in the second round. His 4-0 career record against the Knights does hint at the potential for a turnaround.

The Knights’ Adin Hill is thriving despite being in unfamiliar territory. The 27-year-old is participating in his first playoff run, but posted a .934 save percentage in the second round against the NHL’s No. 1 offense in the Edmonton Oilers.

Advantage: Stars

Special teams

The Knights have advanced despite their special-teams play.

They’ve scored seven power-play goals in the playoffs and given up 14. Their opponents have scored at a 40 percent clip on the man advantage.

Dallas has gotten production from both units. That isn’t shocking given its power play ranked fifth in the regular season and its penalty kill third.

The Stars are plus-7 on special teams in the postseason, which has helped them win two rounds despite being only plus-1 at five-on-five.

Advantage: Stars

Intangibles

There shouldn’t be many secrets in this series.

DeBoer worked with many of the opposing players up close in his 2½ seasons behind the Knights’ bench. He will know their tendencies and what Dallas can do to cause problems.

But familiarity cuts both ways. Knights assistants Ryan Craig and Misha Donskov are holdovers from DeBoer’s staff and have intimate knowledge of his systems. Assistant John Stevens spent the previous three years with the Stars, so he should have a book on plenty of Dallas’ players.

Advantage: Even

Last word

These are two well-built teams that are deserving of their spots in the final four.

Ultimately, there’s not a lot separating them. It’s going to come down to who makes critical plays at key times in close games.

There probably will be several given the way these sides play. Two of their three regular-season meetings went to a shootout.

