Marc-Andre Fleury misses first day of Golden Knights camp

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury did not participate in the Golden Knights’ first training camp practice Monday, but coach Pete DeBoer said it wasn’t because of a positive COVID-19 test.

DeBoer said Fleury was given a maintenance day because he has been participating in small group skates for the past five weeks. The Knights want to keep their veteran goaltender healthy as they approach the strangest postseason in NHL history.

“He will be on (the ice) as the week goes on,” DeBoer said.

Fleury, 35, has started 49 games for the Knights this season. He has a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, both below his career averages.

Robin Lehner and Oscar Dansk, the other two goaltenders on the training camp roster, skated Monday.

