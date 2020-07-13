110°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury misses first day of Golden Knights camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2020 - 1:12 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury did not participate in the Golden Knights’ first training camp practice Monday, but coach Pete DeBoer said it wasn’t because of a positive COVID-19 test.

DeBoer said Fleury was given a maintenance day because he has been participating in small group skates for the past five weeks. The Knights want to keep their veteran goaltender healthy as they approach the strangest postseason in NHL history.

“He will be on (the ice) as the week goes on,” DeBoer said.

Fleury, 35, has started 49 games for the Knights this season. He has a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, both below his career averages.

Robin Lehner and Oscar Dansk, the other two goaltenders on the training camp roster, skated Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

